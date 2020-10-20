Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has named a 10-member judicial panel of inquiry into issues of brutality, human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings by the Police.

The Governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, said this in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Ajakaye said the panel was constituted in reaction to the National Economic Council’s recommendation directing states to investigate such complaints and ensure social justice.

“The panel headed by Retired Justice Tunde Garba will be sworn in by the governor on Tuesday afternoon,” he said in a statement.

Members of the panel include AIG Issa Ojibara; Ronke Adeyemi, representing Civil Society Organisations; Hajia Fati Audu, representing Communities; and Jumoke Olaoye, representing National Human Rights Commission.

Others are, Idris Gana, representing Ministry of Justice; Hassan Yusuf, representing Civil Society Organisation; Kauthar Adeyi, Nafisat Buge and Bilikis Salaudeen, all representing the youth.