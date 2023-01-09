Gov. AbdulRazaq  mourns Kwara Assembly Leader, Olawoyin’s death

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the state’s House of Assembly and the family of Abubakar Olawoyin over the death of the House Leader.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye Monday in Ilorin, described the death of the lawmaker as sad and shocking.

Olawoyin, who represented Ilorin Central Constituency, died in the early hours of Monday during a brief illness.

AbdulRazaq also commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the people of Magaji Ngeri/Ilorin Central Constituency over the passing away of Olawoyin.

“We will miss him as a grassroots politician, core party man and a great lawmaker who truly distinguished himself as the Leader of the Ninth Assembly.

“I pray Almighty Allah, the Oft-Forgiving and the Merciful, to forgive and grant Hon. Olawoyin al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort his family,” AbdulRazaq said.