Gov. AbdulRazaq hails Salihu’s emergence as Chairman of APC Speakers’ Forum 

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has congratulated Speaker Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of Kwara House of Assembly on his emergence as the Chairman of the APC Speakers’ Forum.

The Governor extended his hearty congratulations to the Speaker on his election to the exalted office, which he said spoke to the respect that he enjoyed among his colleagues nationwide.

This was contained in a statement in Ilorin on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The Governor remained confident that Saliu, who came to the job with good experience would steer the forum of APC speakers to a new height that would be the pride of all.

Also Read:

AbdulRazak prayed to God to guide and bless the Chairman with wisdom to always deliver excellently on every assignment that came his way.