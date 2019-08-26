Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday departed Nigeria for Japan to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

AbdulRazaq would be attending the conference alongside two other state governors who are in the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The event will afford the Governor the opportunity to discuss business and investment opportunities in Kwara State with top global players,” according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary.

The conference, which is themed: “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future,” will hold in Yokohama city from August 28 to 30, the statement said.

It said AbdulRazaq will join Buhari on the third Plenary Session of the conference, where the President will give a keynote speech on Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6, among other events in their itineraries.

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, will declare open the sessions of the conference.