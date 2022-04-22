Gov. Abdulrazaq congratulates Emir of Ilorin on 82nd birthday

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari (CFR), on the occasion of his 82nd birthday anniversary.

The governor commended the royal father for his strong commitments to security, peace, harmony and general wellbeing of the people.

The governor’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye in llorin Friday.

The governor said the Emir had continued to demonstrate his uncommon leadership traits and fatherly disposition to all sons, daughters and residents of the Emirate, resulting in phenomenal growth and unity of the ancient town.

“On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Kwara, I celebrate the Mai Martaba and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on his 82nd birthday anniversary.

“I commend His Royal Highness’s commitment to peace, promotion of our cultural heritage, and his support for government’s programmes and policies for the greater good of our community and Kwara as a whole.

“I, therefore, join the rest of the Ilorin Emirate to beseech Allah to grant the Emir good health and strength.