Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has appointed seven new Special Advisers.

This was contained in a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, on Friday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye named some of the appointees to include Bashir Adigun, a Reporter with Channels TV, who was appointed SA Political Communications.

He said others included retired Brigadier General Saliu Bello, SA security; Prof. Adekunle Dunmade, SA health; Ahmed Aluko, SA Special Duties; and Attahiru Ibrahim, SA Youths and Sports.