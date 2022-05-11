Gov. AbdulRazaq appoints new Kwara State Attorney-General

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed Senior Sulyman as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the North Central State.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Ravi Ajakaye, Wednesday in Ilorin, the capital city.

The statement indicated Sulyman was until his appointment, the State’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

He said that the new Attorney-General was 2008 law graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He added that his former Ministry would be in charge of the Permanent Secretary, pending the appointment of a new Commissioner.