The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Friday announced the appointments of Chief of Staff, Secretary to the State Government and Chief Press Secretary.

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Agboola Olarewaju, said those appointed are Aminu Logun (CoS), Dr Mamman Jibril (SSG) and Rafiu Ajakaye (CPS).

Agboola said the three appointments were with immediate effect.

Logun, an industrialist, hails from Ilorin and an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new Chief of Staff was the Chairman of the 80-member Kwara State Transition Committee set up by Abdulrazaq.

An alumnus of Barewa College, Zaria, Logun attended King’s College, Lagos, had a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Loughborough University of Technology, and a Master of Science from Birmingham University, both in the United Kingdom.

Jibril, who hails from Dumagi in Kwara North, was head of the Geography Department at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he still teaches.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in Geography, Masters of Science in Geography and Planning and PhD in Geography.

He specializes in Remote Sensing Applications.

Jibril is a member of the Nigerian Geographers and Cartographic Association and has published several articles in local and foreign journals.

Ajakaye, the new CPS, holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies from Lagos State University and currently doing his Master degree in History and Diplomacy in the same university.

The CPS, who hails from Alabe in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was until his appointment, the Nigerian correspondent for Anadolu Agency, a Turkish semi-official news medium and world’s fifth largest news agency.

Ajakaye has reported for various local and international news media.

He has 15 years’ experience in active journalism as a politics and development journalist.

He worked at the Daily Independent where he was at various times a Trainee Reporter, Reporter, Senior Reporter, acting News Editor for the weekend titles and Foreign Editor for the newspaper.

Ajakaye also worked on the Politics Desk of the paper and was the Coordinator of its Development page for years.

He has also contributed articles to various international news platforms with vast experience in election reporting in and outside Nigeria.