Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Kwara Football Academy Administrator, Kunbi Titiloye, as the new Chairman of Kwara United.

The Governor also dissolved the board of the state football club, led by Prince Oladimeji Thompson.

AbdulRazaq also approved the appointment of Hamidu Olowo (Kwara Central) as the Secretary, according to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mamman Jibril.

Other members are Bashir Badawi from Kwara South as the General Manager; Yahaya Jibril Usman (Kwara North) as Team Manager; AbdulKadir M. Saheed (Kwara North) as Welfare Officer; Hamid Alege Olarewaju (Kwara Central) as member; and Ajadi B. Ganiyu (Kwara South) as member.

“The appointment of the chairman and members is based on their good track records in football administration and passion for sports development,” the statement added.

It said the appointment of the seven-man board took immediate effect.