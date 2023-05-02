Gov. AbdulRazak swears in new Kwara Chief Judge

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has sworn-in Justice Abiodun Adebara as the substantive Chief Judge of the State.

The governor also swore in Kadi Abdullateef Kamaldeen as Grand Kadi of the State’s Shariah Court of Appeal, re-stating his administration’s commitment to the rule of law and non-interference in the justice system.

“I have been told that this is the first time that the Chief Judge and the Grand Kadi will take their oaths of allegiance and judicial oaths on the same occasion.

“This is coming just after the overwhelming majority of the people of Kwara State have renewed our mandate to serve them for another term of four years,” AbdulRazaq said Tuesday at the event held inside the Council Chamber of the Government House Ilorin.

“The state is, therefore, at the threshold of history as the leaderships of the three arms of government are assuming fresh mandates about the same period. This imposes on us a duty to work together for the larger interest of our people while respecting the boundaries of separation of powers.

“As Your Lordships assume your role of leading and guiding the judiciary, I would like to restate my administration’s commitment to the rule of law and non-interference in the justice system.”

AbdulRazaq congratulated the two judicial officers on their appointments and urged them to commit themselves to duties in line with the constitutional oaths they have just subscribed to.

The State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Sulyman, on his part, said: “We are gathered to witness the performance of the constitutional duty of the Executive Governor of Kwara State as enjoined by the provision of Section 271(1) and 276(1) of the 1999 constitution which vested the Governor with the power to appoint the Chief Judge of Kwara State and Grand Kadi for the Shariah Court of Appeal upon the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and confirmation by the House of Assembly.

“I commend Your Excellency for the continuous support of the judicial arm of government and pray that Almighty God continue to see Your Excellency through in all your undertakings and commitments to take this State to greater heights.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge, Adebara, assured the governor and the people of Kwara State that brother-judges, together with the entire workforce of the Kwara State Judiciary, were committed to serving the people to the best of their abilities.

He added: “I would like to take a moment here to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to His Excellency, the Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for my appointment as the Chief Judge. I am humbled and honoured to have been so appointed. Without mincing words, Your Excellency, permit me to say here publicly that I see our appointments as another of Your Excellency’s commitments to promoting justice, equity, and fairness in our state. By allowing the exercise to proceed seamlessly without any rancour or controversy, you have demonstrated remarkable leadership in giving a sense of belonging to all.”

He commended the Governor for his hard work, humility, and commitment to raising the bar of good governance and service to the people, qualities he said had just earned AbdulRazaq a new term of four years.

The swearing-in was attended by several dignitaries from government, the bar and the bench, as well as the clergy, such as Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Salihu; members of the state legislative, judiciary and executive arms; and traditional rulers.

Also in attendance at the inauguration was Khalifatul Adaby (Ilorin), Sheikh Abdulqodir Kamaldeen.