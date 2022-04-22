Gotv top 4 shows to watch with kids

GOtv is offering exciting, entertaining, and engaging movies, series, and shows suitable for kids everywhere.

A statement signed by its PR Specialist, Vivian Iweha reads in part: "Scroll down to view the top 4 kiddies shows on GOtv we've chosen for you:

“First on our list is PJ Masks. Three kids who live normal lives during the day but transform into superheroes at night and use their powers to fight villains and solve mysteries. Kiddies can join the awesome superhero adventures of PJ Masks showing on weekdays at 2:30pm on Disney Junior (Channel 60).

“Next on our list is When I Grow Up. An exciting and educative show. Mikaela doesn’t know what she wants to be when she grows up, so she follows her love of science to discover some amazingly fun jobs. When I Grow Up introduces kids to exciting careers in a fun way. Join Mikaela on her journeys in When I Grow Up airing weekdays at 12pm on DaVinci Kids (Channel 66).

“Join Conni; A five-year-old girl who experiences different adventures in her everyday life. This week, Conni paints, plants, and makes decorations, to prepare for a special Celebration. Experience everyday adventure with Conni weekdays at 2:42pm on Jim Jam (Channel 61).

“It’s time for some sporting action for the kids. Filled with comedy, adventurous quests, and football action; Supa Strikas, is an animated TV Series that shows the importance of teamwork and dedication while entertaining the kids with awesome if near impossible football skills. Join the Supa Strikas action weekdays at 11:35am on Cartoon Network (Channel 67)”.

