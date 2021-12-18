GOtv to beam live EPL, La Liga, WWE, NBA games this yuletide

Sports lovers on GOtv can look forward to a greater variety of sporting action from their favourite football to WWE and NBA teams this season.

Premier League, La Liga and Serie A matches are scheduled to run from December 17, 2021 to December 20, 2021.

WWE and NBA fans can catch the action live in the ring and on the courts from December 16 to 23, 2021.

In football, the top pick from this round of Premier League action is the meeting of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in North London on the evening of December 19 at 5:30pm on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31) on GOtv Max and GOtv Supa.

Tottenham is still finding their identity and a new way of playing under Manager Antonio Conte, while Liverpool is very much the finished product under Jurgen Klopp and looking to keep up their drive for the title.

This set of Serie A fixtures is headlined by the meeting of AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro Stadium on the evening of December 19 at 8:45pm on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31).

This match is very much a six-pointer in Italy’s title race this season, with both the Rossoneri and the Neapolitans establishing themselves as top contenders to take the Scudetto honours for 2021-22.

Another fascinating clash will take place in Bergamo on Saturday as the attack-minded Atalanta take on Jose Mourinho’s Roma at 3pm on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31).

The weekend’s action in Italy also sees Lazio face Genoa in Roma on Friday at 6:30pm on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31) and SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv Channel 33) on GOtv Max and Supa.

Internazionale will be away to Salernitana later the same night at 8:45pm and the clash between Fiorentina and Sassuolo at 12:30pm on Sunday could be a thriller between two stylish teams that err very much on the attacking side of the scale.

Both matches will be shown on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31).

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics will welcome the Golden State Warriors to the TD Gardens in Massachusetts at 1:45am to start the NBA Regular Season games live on ESPN (GOtv Channel 37) on GOtv Max and GOtv Supa.

Being one of the top teams on the show, they will need to match the standards by their rivals the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

The final live NBA game this week promises to be a thriller between the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers as they battle on the courts at 9:30pm on Sunday.

All eyes will be on LeBron James, who is a major boost to the team after enduring a difficult season.

Follow the action Live on ESPN (GOtv Channel 37) on GOtv Max.

From the basketball court to the wrestling ring, we start the week with Episode 1165 of WWE SmackDown showing on Saturday at 2am on WWE (GOtv Channel 36) on GOtv Supa. Los Lotharios have promised to make a major impact in the Tag Team division following a recent run of impressive form.

On December 21 at 2am, the SmackDown Tag Team champions will see a lot of action as Miz has singled out the “Rated R Superstar” Edge as his next major opponent and will be coming for him in Episode 1491 of WWE Raw showing on WWE (GOtv Channel 36) on GOtv Supa.