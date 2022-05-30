GOtv set to launch in Lokoja June 1

Leading Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) service provider, GOtv Nigeria, will, on Wednesday 1 June 2022, launch in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, making it the 46th city with access to the GOtv service.

Residents of the ‘confluence city’ will enjoy an exciting launch offer on GOtv decoder, GOtenna with a one-month Max subscription for N6,900 only instead of N9,500 to have access to a wide range of quality local and international programing.

Speaking on the latest GOtv roll-out, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the move was in line with the company’s objectives to make world-class digital television entertainment accessible to more households in the country.

“We are pleased that our signals are live in Lokoja and residents can now enjoy quality programming on our DVB-T2 technology, which is the highest technology available for DTT. With this technology, subscribers will experience the digital television revolution from the comfort of their homes complete with great picture and sound quality”, he said.

Ugbe added: “Not only are we offering quality programming, we are also giving them choices with up to four GOtv packages at varying price points. It’s our desire that Lokoja indigenes and residents experience the exciting world of GOtv entertainment”.

GOtv Nigeria will launch in Lokoja with over 80 exciting channels covering news, music, sports, documentaries, series, movies, and children’s programmes, which are carefully selected to cater for a variety of different tastes and family viewing needs at a very affordable price.

To access the rich library of content, new customers can subscribe to any of GOtv packages such as the GOtv Supa for N5, 500, GOtv Max for N4, 150, GOtv Jolli for N2, 800 or GOtv Jinja for N1, 900, monthly.

Line-up of channels on GOtv packages includes Africa Magic Urban, Honey, SuperSport, WWE, SuperSport channels, KIX, StarLife, Cartoon Network, ESPN, Zee World, TeleMundo, CNN International, Al Jazeera, Discovery Family, B4U Movies, TNT Africa, MTV Base, HIP TV, Africa Magic Hausa, Africa Magic Yoruba, Africa Magic Igbo, M-Net Movies 4, ROK, Discovery ID, Nat Geo Wild, Da Vinci Kids, Disney Junior, Nickelodeon, Jim Jam and many more.

GOtv Nigeria services is now available in 46 cities across 25 states in Nigeria, making it the digital terrestrial television (DTT) service with the widest coverage in the country.