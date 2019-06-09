A new line-up of programmes has been announced for GOtv subscribers.

From June 7 till 11, GOtv will make available to subscribers thrilling telenovelas, movies, documentaries, sports, kids and general entertainment programmes.

Viewers will be treated to another exciting episode of Mahek. A young girl from Delhi was raised by aunt after the death of her parents. Her love for cooking is tied to her mother’s memories. She aims to fulfil her ambitions but struggles through the difficulties of life (showing on June 8 at 8pm on Zee World).

Also on offer is the intriguing telenovela False Identity. Augusto is taken to the hospital in an ambulance after losing a lot of blood. Joselito opens up to Topo about his plan to escape to Costa Rica (showing on June 11 at 9pm on Telemundo).

A young boy goes missing and the mother blames a black man living in the projects. A black police detective must solve a strange case and deal with racial protest. How is this mysterious case resolved? Catch all the details on Freedom Land (showing on June 7 at 8pm on BET).

Sci-fiction lovers will be treated to a spectacle in Divergent. Set in a futuristic world where society is divided into factions, Tris is confused when she discovers her true destiny. She decides to break the rules of her harsh society (showing on June 11 at 3:40pm on M-Net Movies Zone).

Quality African entertainment is not left out for viewers as the drama continues on the epic local series, Halita. A young girl has to face a new life filled with drama as she resides with a powerful family in the city after fleeing her village and a crooked suitor (showing weekdays at 7pm on Africa Magic Family).

Married couples have the opportunity to learn about the complexities of marriage as a marriage counselor relives her life issues through the young couples that come to her for counselling in Things I Hate About You (showing on June 9 at 7pm on Africa Magic Family).

The kids can enjoy the weekend with shows such as Cousins for Life. This show centres around 12-year-old cousins, Stuart and Ivy, who come from very different backgrounds and learn to navigate life under one roof with their families (showing on June 9 at 7:30am on Nickelodeon).

