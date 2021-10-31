GOtv Nigeria introduces new package, GOtv SUPA

Leading Pay TV platform, GOtv, has announced the addition of a brand-new package GOtv Supa to its selection of packages.

The new package, according to the pay TV firm, will be available to the African audiences from November 1, 2021.

This festive season, the proudly African entertainment provider is reaffirming its commitment to audiences by introducing the package that packs a Supa punch, without putting extra pressure on the purse strings.

“With the festive season fast approaching, families need affordable ways to spend time together, we hope the launch of this entertainment-focused package will do exactly that. And bring families together during this special time of year,” said Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe.

The brand new GOtv Supa package will offer a range of lifestyle and entertainment channels, featuring more entertainment for the kids, more drama-filled telenovelas, and more proudly local content.

It’s an affordable upgrade that unlocks a world of the finest entertainment for the entire family – the ultimate gift this festive season.

This new package will focus on an extensive catalogue of general entertainment channels even though no additional sports channels are added, GOtv Supa subscribers will be able to view all the sporting action available on GOtv Max.

In terms of home entertainment, GOtv Supa is set to become a game-changer.

It joins an already extensive entertainment family within the GOtv offering, with tailored options from GOtv Jinja to GOtv Max.

With the additional channels, there is certainly something for everyone to enjoy on GOtv SUPA.

Some of the channels included in the new GOtv SUPA package are: Honey, Africa Magic Urban, WWE, TL Novelas, Novela Magic, ROK, KIX, Nick Jr and NickToons.

Also available on the new package are brilliant shows like Suidooster, an Afrikaans soapie, which follows the story of three families: Octobers, Samsodiens and Du Plooys, showing every Tuesday at 8am on Novela Magic, GOtv Channel 5; Brand New Africa Magic Urban Series, The Rishantes, which premieres on November 1, 2021 at 9pm; and My Naija Plate on Tuesdays at 7:30pm on Honey.

This new GOtv Supa package will appeal to audiences all over Africa and, in terms of what’s on offer on the various channels, the proof is in the pudding.