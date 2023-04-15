GOtv excites with Scorpion King, Hunger Games, other action-packed movies

The holidays might be over, but the fun doesn’t stop with GOtv as we have an array of riveting content to make your weekend worthwhile. While you’ve snapped out of the holiday mood and returned to your regular work/business routine, we also know how important it is for you to relax this weekend and that is why we’ve lined up a selection of thrilling and action packed content to keep you entertained this weekend on GOtv.

The weekend starts with an action packed movie True Legend on KIX (GOtv ch.19) at 4:00 pm on Saturday 15th of April. The movie chronicles the story of Su Qi-Er, a General in the Qing Dynasty who retired to devote himself to his family and his own fighting technique. However, his vengeful brother kidnaps his son, disrupting his plan to retire peacefully. Tune in to KIX (GOtv ch.19) to find out the general’s ordeal with his brother.

The movie-capade continues with a very interesting American Movie, Edge of Tomorrow. Showing 5:00 p.m. on TNT (GOtv ch. 16) on Saturday. The 2014 movie features legendary American actor Tom Cruise as a military officer who has never seen a day of combat but was sent on a deadly mission to rescue the planet from the invasion of a group of deadly aliens. Keep up with TNT at 5:00 p.m on Saturday to find out if the rookie soldier will succeed in ridding the planet of the very dangerous aliens.

The 2014 action thriller Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Pt1 will air at 6:00 p.m. on Mnet Movie 4 (GOtv Ch.3). A prequel to Hunger Games: Catching Fire, the dystopian science fiction war film features Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. Based on a popular 2010 Novel, Mockingjay, the movie continues the story of Katniss Everdeen who became a symbol of a mass rebellion against the ruling class (The Capitol) for a good cause. Follow the very interesting movie on MNet Movie 4 at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday’s movie tempo peaks with the screening of the Nollywood movie Iman. Showing at 6:30 pm, ROK2 (GOtv Ch. 17), Iman tells the story of a very ambitious young lady who, against all socio-cultural odds, struggles to get to the peak of her education ambition. What were the obstacles that she faced in her journey to attain the best academic height? Tune in to ROK2 at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to follow the plot of this very interesting movie.

Geostorm, a very interesting American movie, will air at 7:00 p.m. on TNT (GOtv ch. 16). The movie tells the story of a satellite designer who tries to save the world from a storm of epic proportions caused by malfunctioning climate-controlling satellites.

Ushering you into a Sunday filled with action packed movies is Mad Max Fury. Showing 5:00 p.m. on TNT (GOtv ch. 16) the movie is a 2015 Australian post-apocalyptic action film that chronicles the story of Max Rockatansky, who joins forces with Imperator Furiosa against cult leader Immortan Joe and his army, leading to a lengthy road battle. Follow the action packed movie at 5:00 p.m. on TNT to see how Rockatansky and his team was able to defeat Immortan Joe.

Continuing the movie-hit on Sunday is a very interesting American movie, Scorpion King. Showing 7:00 p.m. on Movie Room (GOtv ch.28). In this movie, The Rock rises up against the evil army that is destroying his homeland. Tune in to Movie Room at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday to follow the plot of the very interesting movie.

Also showing 7:00 p.m. on TNT (GOtv ch.16) is the 2006 award winning movie Blood Diamond. A fisherman, a smuggler, and a syndicate of businessmen match wits over the possession of a priceless diamond. Tune in to TNT at 7:00 p.m. to follow the very interesting movie.

Wrapping up the weekend is a popular American movie, The Boy Next Door on Mnet Movie 4 (GOtv Ch.3). Showing 8:00 p.m. A woman who falls for a younger man that recently moved into her neighborhood. Tune in to Mnet Movie 4 at 8:00 p.m. to watch how their torrid affair took a dangerous turn.

