GOtv excites subscribers with latest, trendy hit music, beats this week

Do you know the lyrics to Arrya Star’s Stamina or Portable’s I am not a Prisoner? Or the dance steps to Davido’s Unavailable? Now you can learn all these and more thanks to GOtv. Get ready to elevate your music experience.

Enjoy the best sounds and music videos and learn the latest dance steps and lyrics to your favourite songs every week on GOtv.

Whether you’re a fan of Afrobeat, hip-hop, or house music, or seeking the uplifting vibes of inspirational gospel, GOtv’s array of music channels has something just for you. So, grab your remote and turn up the volume because the party is about to begin.

Here’s our selection of the top music programmes this week on GOtv:

Nigerian Idol

Fans of Nigerian Idols are in for a concert-like treat this weekend as the Top 10 contestants snuggle it out at the Live shows on Sunday. Follow up with the very riveting Music Reality TV show this Sunday at 7pm on Africa Magic Urban and Family (GOtv Channels 7 and 8) as contestants continue to sing their way to the finale of the biggest Music reality tv show.

Spanking New Premiere

Start your week on Tuesday with super trendy new tracks on MTV Base (GOtv channel 45) from 6pm. This music program promises to serenade you with spanking hot fresh from-the-box sound, updating your music playlist daily with the latest tracks in the world of music.

Alte Fusion

From 8pm on Tuesday, SoundCity (GOtv ch.21) will be bringing you the best of Alte Fusion a unique genre of music that combines elements of afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, hip hop, and alternative R&B. Follow this very interesting music program to see the latest and best Alte Fusion sounds ever made.

Made in Naija

Naija music lovers, this is for you. Enjoy the greatest Nigerian hit songs ever made starting Tuesday at 10pm on MTV Base (GOtv. Ch.45). This music show promises to bring you the best hits from Nigeria’s iconic music stars, taking you on a ride through the best of Nigerian sounds.

DJ Take Over

Get in the TGIF mood and experience an amazing ride into the weekend on MTV Base (GOtv ch.45) from Friday night with the best mixtapes you’ve ever heard. With roots in Africa and beats flying in from all corners of the world, this show sings with the voice of urban life. The variety of artists and countries will get your feet moving and electrify your ears. From home-grown African beats to the latest US and UK releases, you’ll have more urban beats to enjoy than ever before.

Smash Hit

If you’ve always wanted a show where all you will have to hear is back-to-back hits, then we have something for you at 8pm every day on MTVBase (GOtv ch.45). Enjoy smashing hits, amazing music videos, and more. This programme is themed around hits from all eras.

Top 10 Nigeria Countdown

Join the very famous Naija Top 10 countdown on SoundCity (GOtv Ch.21) this Friday at 9pm. The Nigerian music chart show is a very riveting music show where the bravest and best videos contend for the number one spot in the Nigerian music space. Follow this very interesting music show to see which trending hit is topping the Nigerian music chart.

