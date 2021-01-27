GOtv customers on Jolli and Jinja packages can still take advantage of the ongoing “Max For Less” offer, which started on January 14, 2021.

This limited time only offer gives GOtv customers on the lower packages the opportunity to enjoy quality entertainment on the GOtv Max package at a discounted price of N2,999 only instead of N3,600.

Jolli and Jinja customers who upgrade to the Max package get a wider range of quality entertainment to choose from on top channels such as ESPN, SuperSport La Liga, BET, M-Net Movies 4, StarLife, Cartoon Network, Investigation Discovery and much more.

This weekend, customers who upgrade to GOtv Max will enjoy world-class sporting action such as:

The best of La Liga and selected Serie A games; Torino vs Fiorentina on January 29 at 8:45pm on SuperSport Select 1 (channel 33), Manchester City vs Sheffield United on January 30 at 4pm on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34), Barcelona vs Athletic Bilabo on January 31 at 9pm on GOtv La Liga (Channel 32), Internazionale vs Benevento on January 30 at 8:45pm on SuperSport Select 1, Atalanta vs Lazio on January 31 at 3pm on SuperSport Select 1 and much more.

The English Football League, Major League Soccer, Scottish Premier Football League, Dutch Eredivisie and other popular premier American leagues on ESPN (Channel 37).

Quality local and international programming and kids’ entertainment, including a brand new crime documentary, Evil Lives Here: Shadow Of Death Season 4 on Tuesdays at 7pm on Investigation Discovery (Channel 52), new episodes of Sistas Season 2 on Thursdays at 8:30pm on BET (Channel 21), thrilling Indian drama My Identity Season 1 airing daily at 7pm on StarLife (Channel 23) and award-winning movie, The House With A Clock In Its Walls on February 7 at 5:10am on M-Net Movies 4 (Channel 3).

The kids can stay entertained with brand new episodes of Victor and Valentino airing weekends at 4:15pm and a special episode of BMO on January 30 at 9:10am on Cartoon Network (Channel 67).

To enjoy all these and more on GOtv, reconnect now on the GOtv Max package to have the full MAX experience for a limited time only!

Also visit www.gotvafrica.com or download MyGOtv app, which is available to iOS and Android users to upgrade and reconnect.