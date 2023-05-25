GOtv brandishes six Naija series and shows to watch

Catch all fresh new episodes of your favorite Nigerian series this week on GOtv. Clarion Chukwura and Shaffy Bello continue to wage war as the trail leading to the truth gets more dangerous in Covenant. Find out what hilarious mischief Lawyer Obus, Chief Donatus, and Honorable Dan will inspire this week on Flatmates, and join the siblings of the Aberuagba dynasty for some comic relief as they navigate life in new episodes of My Siblings and I and showing on GOtv. Here is our must-watch Nigerian series selection for the week.

Covenant

Catch up with Nollywood veterans Clarion Chukwura, Shaffy Bello, Linda Ejiofor, and other Nollywood stars in this riveting political telenovela, Covenant. Showing Monday to Friday at 6:00 p.m. on Africa Magic Urban (GOtv ch.8) Covenant takes us through the messy and dangerous world of politics and dangerous political ambitions.

Flatmates

Follow the antics of Prosper, Titus, Chief Donatus, Honorable Dan, and Lawyer Obus as they take you through rib-cracking experiences in new episodes of The Flatmates. Showing at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays on Africa Magic Family (GOtv Ch.7) and 7:00 p.m. on Africa Magic Urban (GOtv Ch.8).

Itura

The epic play Itura tells the tale of the nascent kingdom of Ibaokuta and its battle for peace. The series, which airs Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Africa Magic Urban (GOtv ch. 8), chronicles the ups and downs of the community while illuminating the rich textures of Yoruba culture, tradition, and beliefs.

My Siblings and I

Follow the adventures of members of the Aberuagbas family in the comedy series My Siblings and I. Enjoy the antics, conflicts, and hilarious moments experienced by the Aberuagbas every day at 10:00 a.m. on Africa Magic Urban (GOtv channel 8).

Nigerian Idol

Meet the ten talented contestants of Nigerian Idol season 8 as the show goes live this Sunday. Tune in to Africa Magic Urban (GOtv, Ch.8) and Africa Magic Family (GOtv, Ch.7) on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. to cheer on your favourite contestants as they compete to become Nigeria’s next Idol.

Healing With Maria

A guest who bravely discusses her experiences of enduring marital violence for years, including emotional and psychological abuse, will be featured on the latest episode of Healing with Maria. Tune in to Africa Magic Urban (GOtv ch. 8) this Sunday at 9:00 a.m. to gain insight into how she survived the series of abuses.

Stay connected to your GOtv to enjoy these programme selections and other premium content. Download MyGOtvApp to reconnect, stay connected, and upgrade your subscription. Dial *288# for self-service options, to fix the error code and subscribe.