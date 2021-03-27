Tanzanian boxer, Mkalekwa Salehe Omari, scheduled to take on Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde for the WBF International welterweight title at GOtv Boxing Night has arrived Nigeria.

The boxer, who came in via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, arrived on Friday.

According to available information, Omari arrived with his trainer, Emmanuel Mlundwa.

Meanwhile, Babatunde has since entered into closed door training at the Mojisoluwa Ogunsanya Gym in Lagos for the match.

He has promised to knock out Omari.

The GOtv Boxing Night is scheduled for April 2, 2021 at the Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall of the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Lagos.

It will be behind closed doors in line with public health protocols on COVID-19.

It will be broadcast live by SuperSport on DStv (channel 209) and GOtv (channel 34) in 50 African countries.