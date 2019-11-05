



West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, has boasted that he will Disfigure the face of Ola Adebakin, his opponent at GOtv Boxing Night Mini on 16 November.

Their eight-round lightweight bout is one of the five scheduled to take place at the Rowe Park Sports Complex at Yaba, Lagos.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, the WABU champion, renowned for his flamboyance, said Adebakin will become unrecognisable to his family and friends after the fight, as he would messed up his face for good.

He expressed confidence that his unbeaten record will remain intact.

“I heard Adebakin has been boasting. No problem. By the time I’m through with him, his family and friends won’t recognise him. I will redesign his face,” he said.

Oladosu commended the sponsors for the new event, noting that it will help Nigerian boxers get tested and earn more fights in order to enhance their career records and gain the attention of regional and international boxing bodies to compete for regional and international titles.

Other bouts for the event include a national welterweight challenge between Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union welterweight champion, and Dennis “The Range” Mba; a national cruiserweight challenge between Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi and Tunji “Germani” Olajide; and a national light welterweight challenge between Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu Semiu “Jagaban” Olopade.

There is also an all-female clash as Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore will take on Omowunmi “Mummy’s Pet” Akinsanya in a national super featherweight challenge.

