Fast-rising boxer, Dennis “The Range” Mba, has declared that he will stun Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union welterweight champion; when they both clash in a national welterweight challenge at the maiden GOtv Boxing Night Mini on 16 November.

The bout is one of the five fights scheduled to take place at the Rowe Park Sports Complex at Yaba, Lagos.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Mba acknowledged that his more illustrious opponent might be considered by some fans as the favourite but said he is well primed to create an upset that would catch the current sub-regional champion and boxing enthusiasts off guard.

“I respect ‘Babyface’ for being the West African champion, but he will be roundly shocked by the time I am done with him in the ring. He barely survived his last fight and thanks to his last opponent (Eden Biki), I know his weakest point. So, I would just ramp up my punches hard to make sure he is dazed by the time I knock him out”, he boasted.

Mba lauded sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night Mini for introducing the event, describing it as a welcome development for Nigerian boxing and an opportunity for the boxers to improve and pile up their professional record.

Other bouts for the event include a national lightweight challenge Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, reigning West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, and Ola Adebakin; a national cruiserweight challenge between Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi and Tunji “Germani” Olajide; and a national light welterweight challenge between Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu and Semiu “Jagaban” Olopade.

There is also an all-female clash as Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore will take on Omowunmi “Mummy’s Pet” Akinsanya in a national super featherweight challenge.

