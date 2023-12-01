GOtv Boxing Night: Black Tito, Olowu, Iwatt set to clinch title bouts

The 30th edition of the premier boxing event, GOtv Boxing Night, has been slated for late December in Lagos.

Specifically, the GOtv Boxing Night is to be held Tuesday, December 26, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exercise is with sub-regional and national title bouts listed among the six scheduled for the night.

In the big bouts of the night, national female cruiserweight champion, Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole, will square up against Blessing Abisoye in a national challenge bout. The fierce ‘Black Tito’ won the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy awarded to the best boxer at GOtv Boxing 29 in September.

Another big action on the night will see Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu slug it out with top Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah, in a West African Boxing Union (WABU) super welterweight title bout. In the other title fight, swift puncher, Sifon “Best” Iwatt, will battle Saheed Azeez, for the national super flyweight title.

According to the event organisers, Flykite Productions, the festive edition will also feature live music performances by A-list Afrobeats artists.

“The December editions of GOtv Boxing Night have always been a carnival of music and Boxing. This year won’t be an exception, as we will be having musical performances by some top afrobeats artists at the venue. The artists will be announced once the deals are sealed,” said the Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona.

Also scheduled for the night is a national bantamweight challenge bout between Arabambi Ojo and Ibrahim “Golden Boy” Opeyemi.

In the national light welterweight category, Ayanfe Adeoye will face Ahmed Ganiyu, while Abdulafeez “Big Name” Osoba and Christopher Ucheji, will trade punches in a national super welterweight challenge fight.