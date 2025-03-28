GOtv Boxing Night 33: Microbiology graduate vows to floor opponent

Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, Nigeria’s first graduate boxer, has vowed to use his knowledge of technology and biology to floor Segun Gbobaniyi when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 33 on 26 April at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos State.

He was discovered at GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, the talent discovery and nurturing initiative that has produced many top boxers.

He holds a Higher National Diploma in Microbiology, Ordinary National Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology, graduating with Upper Credit at both levels, and has completed the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps programme.

Speaking at his training base in Lagos on Friday, Shogbesan said his knowledge of technology and biology has always helped in the ring and it would be put to use against Gbogbaniyi, against whom he would fight in the lightweight category.

He boasted: “Segun (Gbobaniyi) does not know what is coming.

“Even if he does, he will not know how to deal with it.

“In the ring, I am guided by knowledge of technology and biology, both of which I studied in school.

“Both fields help me in determining what to do when I am in the ring.

“Segun will not go beyond three rounds.

“Mark my words.”

In the super featherweight division, Sodiq Oyakojo will face Lateef “Latest” Azeez.

The super bantamweight category will see a fight between Durotimi Agboola and Sodiq Adeleke.

The event will stage two light welterweight bouts.

One will feature William “Kaki” Amosu and Emmanuel ‘Ability” Abimbola, while the other will see a clash between Tobiloba Ijomoni and Hassan Kareem.

There will also be a female super flyweight bout Ayisat Oriyomi and Olofintunyi Iyanuoluwa.

Post Views: 6