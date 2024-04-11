GOtv Boxing Night 31: Iwatt’s title a fluke, says Ogunyaju

Flyweight boxer, Sikiru “Isho” Ogunyaju, has taken a jibe at the current national flyweight champion, Sifon “Best” Iwatt, saying his title win was a fluke.

He is scheduled to confront Iwatt in a national challenge fight at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on May 1.

Iwatt secured the maiden title of his professional career and won the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy at GOtv Boxing Nigth 30 held in December, after a unanimous decision win against Saheed ‘Eagle’ Azeez.

In his interview ahead of the fight, Ogunyaju said Iwatt will get the hit of a proper fight on May Day. “He was lucky to be the champion. I heard that his initial opponent for that fight pulled out. I am going to give him a proper fight. This one will be tougher than his title fight,” he said.

Also scheduled for the boxing showpiece is a 10-round West African Boxing Union (WABU) light welterweight title clash between Segun “War” Adeyemi and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla.

The national welterweight category will feature a challenge fight between Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun and Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses; Afikun Gbenga will square up against Adewale Oladeji in a super welterweight challenge fight; the national catchweight category will see Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, battle Batholomew Abuchi; Emmanuel Abimbola will slug it out with Azeez Ayobami in the national lightweight category, while Hammed ‘Ese’ Ganiyu and Yusuf Ogunbumi will duel in the light welterweight category.