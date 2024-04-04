GOtv Boxing Night 31: Baddo vows to punish Apata Roro

Fast-rising boxer, Raheem “Baddo” Animashaun, has vowed to punish the more experienced Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses, in their national welterweight challenge fight at GOtv Boxing Night 31.

The boxing showpiece event is scheduled for the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on May 1.

It will feature seven bouts, including a West African Boxing Union (WABU) title fight between Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla, and current champion, Segun “War” Adeyemi, both of Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the fight, “Baddo” said he has the box of tricks to see off his opponent.

“I took this fight to show how good I am. People talk of experience, but I will show that age is just a number in boxing. How long can he go? How strong is Apata Roro? I have what it takes to beat him, and I will shock him,” he said.

The Ibadan-based Apata Roro has a record of two wins, one draw, and nine defeats, while Baddo has two wins from his two professional fights.

Also scheduled for the night is a national flyweight challenge fight between current champion, Sifon ‘Best’ Iwatt, and Sikiru Ogunyaju. The national lightweight category will see Emmanuel Abimbola square up against Azeez Ayobami; Afikun Gbenga will square up against Adewale Oladeji in a super welterweight challenge fight; Hammed ‘Ese’ Ganiyu will confront Yusuf Ogunbumi in the light welterweight category, while Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Arabambi “Power” Ojo will slug it out in the super featherweight category.