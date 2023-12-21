GOtv Boxing Night 30: Organisers woo families, promise adequate security

Ahead of the 30th edition of the premier boxing show, GOtv Boxing Night, Flykite Productions, the organisers, have stated that the event is one of wholesome fun that is designed for the family.

GOtv Boxing Night 30, to be held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on December 26, is a marriage of boxing and music.

According to the organisers, adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that fans’ minds are at rest in and around the venue.

Flykite Productions said in a statement: “The event is conceived as one for the family.

“There is the boxing part and there is the other element of live musical performances.

“We understand that fans need to feel safe and we have made arrangements to ensure this.

“We will have both private and public security operatives in and around the venue.

“We have always had.

“In almost ten years of this event, we have not recorded a single breach.”

The event will feature six boxing bouts, with the biggest being the West African Boxing Union super welterweight title bout between Nigeria’s Taiwo Olowu and Ghana’s Alidu Sulemana.

The Ghanaian is a replacement for compatriot, Michael Ansah, who pulled out for personal reasons.

Also on the cards are the national super flyweight title bout between Sifon “Best” Iwatt and Saheed Azeez as well as the national female cruiserweight duel between Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole and Blessing Abisoye.

Other fights include the national bantamweight challenge duel between Arabambi Ojo and Ibrahim “Golden Boy” Opeyemi; light welterweight clash between Ayanfe Adeoye and Ahmed Ganiyu; and super welterweight challenge due between Abdulafeez “Big Name” Osoba and Christopher Ucheji.

The event will also feature live musical performances by Teni da Entertainer, 9ice and Nasboi.