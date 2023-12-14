GOtv Boxing Night 30: I’ll Beat Ucheji again, says Big Name

Super Welterweight boxer, Abdulafeez “Big Name” Osoba, has said his opponent at GOtv Boxing Night 30, Christopher Ucheji, will fall again, when they face off on December 26, 2023.

Having defeated Ucheji earlier this year, Big Name said the next fight will also end in his favour.

The fight is scheduled for Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Big Name said: “We fought in May and I defeated him.

“It was a unanimous decision, and I will do it again.

“I am in a better shape than when we met earlier, which means he should expect a tougher match.”

ALSO READ:

Woman who made stepdaughter drink urine, melted nylon on her body will be prosecuted – Commissioner

Two sales clerks docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.6m

APC: Why Fubara can’t present budget to four lawmakers

The boxing event will also feature five other fights, including two title bouts.

Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, will face off with Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah, for the West African Boxing Union super welterweight title, while Sifon “Best” Iwatt and Saheed Azeez, will slug it out for the national super flyweight title.

Arabambi Ojo and Ibrahim “Golden Boy” Opeyemi will face each other in a national bantamweight challenge bout, while Ayanfe Adeoye will face Ahmed Ganiyu in the national light welterweight category.

In the female category, national female cruiserweight champion, Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole, will duel with Blessing Abisoye in a national challenge fight.

Sponsored by GOtv and supported by Supa Komando, Classic FM, Beat FM, Nigeria Info FM, PulseNg and LegitNg, GOtv Boxing Night 30 will be broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209) and SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv ch 64 Channel).

END.