GOtv Boxing Night 29: Golden Boy’ll fall again, boasts Happy Boy

Fast-rising bantamweight boxer, Sodiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, has boasted that he will defeat Opeyemi “Golden Boy” Ibrahim a second time when they face each other at GOtv Boxing Night 29.

The two boxers are scheduled to meet in one of the six bouts scheduled for the premier boxing event at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on September 24.

Happy Boy earned a unanimous decision victory over Golden Boy in December 2023, at GOtv Boxing Night 27.

READ ALSO:

Speaking from his training base in Lagos, Happy Boy said he is confident of another victory over the familiar foe.

“I know him well. There’s nothing to fear. I know he wants to get revenge, but he will get another defeat. Maybe he thought my victory the last time was a fluke, but I will show him why the three judges gave me the match,” he said.

Also scheduled for the night is a national female cruiserweight title bout between Celina “Pretty Assassin” Agwu and Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole. Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu will face Ganiyu “Energy” Kolawole in a national welterweight challenge; Sifon “Best” Iwatt will battle Yusuf “Omowest” Mohammed, while Azeez “Latest” Ayobami and Emmanuel “Ability” Abimbola will duel in a national lightweight challenge bout.

GOtv Boxing Night will broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209) and SuperSport Select 2(GOtv ch 64 Channel).