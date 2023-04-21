GOtv Boxing Night 28: ‘I’m Targeting N1m Cash Prize for Best Boxer,’ Says Azeez Latest

By Ayomide Oriade

Nigerian national lightweight boxer, Azeez Ayobami ‘Latest’, has said his aim at GOtv Boxing Night 28, is to emerge overall best boxer of the night and pocket the N1m cash prize.

Azeez is set to trade punches with Tosin Osaigbovo, in an eight-round national lightweight challenge bout, at the boxing showpiece slated for Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on 1 May.

The night will also feature six other national and international bouts, including a duel between London-based World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental featherweight champion, Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje, and Tanzanian opponent, Twalib Tuwa.

The overall best boxer of the night will take home the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and N1m cash prize.

Speaking from his training base in Lagos on Friday, Azeez said “My plan is to make this coming GOtv Boxing Night my own. I want to emerge as the best boxer and become the ‘Latest’ winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy. Tosin cannot stop me this time. It’s my turn to be a millionaire.”

His last GOtv Boxing Night appearance was at the 25th edition held in Ibadan, where he lost to Sodiq ‘Golden Boy’ Oyakojo by a majority decision.

In the other bouts of the night, cruiserweight boxers, Steven “Freeman” Kadima and Godwin Ambrose will trade punches; Demiji Salami and Samuel Elegbede will face each other in a six-round national super middleweight challenge bout; lightweight boxers, Emmanuel Abimbola and Prince Lion Nwoye will slug it out; Dolapo Omole will battle Gbolahan Mojeed in an eight-round featherweight bout, while Samuel Moses and Michael Adesodun will engage in an eight-round national super featherweight CHALLENGE.

GOtv Boxing Night 28 is sponsored by GOtv and will be broadcast live on DStv channel 209 and GOtv Channe.

Oriade, is a Senior Public Relations Specialist.