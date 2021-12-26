GOtv Boxing Night 24: Afinni wins Best Boxer prize

Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni, on Friday night, emerged the national cruiserweight champion after defeating Micheal “Emirate” Godwin by split decision at GOtv Boxing Night 24.

His performance at the show, which held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, won him the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer and N1million cash prize attached. Afinni won a little more than the title and cash prize. His defeat of Godwin was a revenge for his own defeat in the hands of the same opponent at GOtv Boxing Night 23.

The seven-bout event, which featured live musical performance by Jamopyper, also saw Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde retain his World Boxing Federation international welterweight title by defeating Justice “Qwick Action” of Ghana by unanimous decision.

In the third title fight on the night, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, made light work of David “Awosika” Cosmos, who was knocked out in the second round of their national lightweight title bout.

In the welterweight division, Segun “War Adeyemi” knocked out William “Kaki” Amosun in the first round, while Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade triumphed over Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu.

The bantamweight bout went the way of Aminu “Lucky Boy” Akintayo, who defeated Saheed “The Eagle” Azeez.

The super flyweight division had the only female fight on the night and it ended in a draw between Kehinde Solomon and Happiness Okoh.