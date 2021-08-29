GOtv Boxing Night 23: Punishment awaits Amateifo, vows Real One

World Boxing Federation WBF International lightweight champion, Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu, has vowed that his next opponent, Ghana’s Charles Amateifo, will be severely punished when they clash at the GOtv Boxing Night 23 on 11 September.

The international super featherweight challenge bout between the two boxers is one of the major fights lined up for the event, which will be held at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Real One won the WBF title at GOtv Boxing Night 22.

“I’m familiar with Amateifo and Ghanaian boxers, many of whom I’ve defeated. He will be seriously punished. The bout is made more important to me because of the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. I will make Nigeria proud,” he said.

His namesake and fellow WBF champion, Rilwan ‘Baby Face’ Babatunde, will also be in action.

The WBF (Intercontinental) welterweight champion will seek redemption after his first professional loss in the Ukraine.

He is scheduled to face Republic of Benin’s Naimou Aziz Samson in an international welterweight challenge duel.

Another major bout on the night will be the national light welterweight title defence between Taiwo ‘Joy Boy’ Olowu, reigning champion; and the ambitious Isaac ‘I-Star’ Chukwudi.

The event will also give fans the opportunity of watching former national lightweight champion, Nurudeen ‘Prince’ Fatai, who is billed to fight Rilwan ‘Show Boy’ Lawal in a featherweight duel.

Light heavyweight star, Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, will test his mettle against Fatai ‘Hit Man’ Balogun, while Abiodun ‘Infiniti’ Afinni will duel with Michael ‘Emirate’ Godwin in the cruiserweight category.

Two alumni of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, Abolade ‘B. Bee’ Balogun, and Segun Adeyemi will make their professional debut in a welterweight challenge fight that will show how far they have come.

The event, to be broadcast live on SuperSport across Africa, will be held with full observance of COVID-19 safety protocols.