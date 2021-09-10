GOtv Boxing Night 23: Organisers assures of adequate security

Ahead of the 23rd edition of GOtv Boxing Night holding on Saturday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, Flykite Productions, organisers of the event, have assured fans coming for the event of adequate security.

The organisers also announced that they would adopt a ‘no mask, no entry’ policy for the event in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a statement issued in Lagos, Flykite Productions explained that security in and around the venue as well as observance of COVID-19 safety measures are priorities for the event.

“Fans keen on coming to the venue are assured of protection. They have nothing to fear. We also want to state that COVID-19 safety measures will be fully observed.

“As such, every fan coming to watch must wear a face mask and will be required to sanitise his or her hand at the entrance. There will be no compromise,” the statement said.

GOtv Boxing Night 23 is a seven-bout event. Two of the fights will see World Boxing Federation champions, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde take on opponents from Ghana and Republic of Benin respectively.

The event will also stage the national welterweight title bout between contender, Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi and champion, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu. Equally billed to be in action is former national lightweight boxing champion, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, who will take on Rilwan “Show Boy” Lawal in a featherweight title challenge bout.

The event will be beamed live from 6:00pm on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv Channel 34) and SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 209).

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1million.