GOtv Boxing Night 23 gets September date

Boxing fans in Nigeria and across Africa will soon see the return to action of top local and international boxers as GOtv Boxing Night 23 holds on September 11 in Lagos.

Atinuke Akinola, Media Coordinator for Flykite Productions, organisers of the boxing extravaganza, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

According to Akinola, the event will feature seven bouts and two internationals at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The statement said: “GOtv Boxing Night 23 will be headlined by the National Light Welterweight title defence bout between incumbent champion Taiwo ‘Joy Boy’ Olowu and fast-rising Isaac ‘I-Star’ Chukwudi.

“Also scheduled to be in action are Rilwan ‘Baby Face’ Babatunde, World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) Welterweight champion.

“Babatunde takes on Republic of Benin’s Naimou Aziz Samson in an international challenge duel.

“Also on the fight card is Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu, World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) Lightweight champion, who squares against Ghana’s Charles Amateifo in a super Featherweight challenge bout.”

The event will similarly see the ring return of former National Lightweight Champion, Nurudeen ‘Prince’ Fatai, whose epic duels with Oto ‘Joe Boy’ Joseph are fondly remembered.

Fatai will take on Rilwan “Show Boy” Lawal in a Featherweight duel.

The Light Heavyweight division will see hard-punching Segun “Success” Olanrewaju take on Fatai “Hit Man” Balogun.

Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni will duel with Michael “Emirate” Godwin in the cruiserweight category.”

Akinola said two graduates of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, Abolade “B. Bee” Balogun and Segun Adeyemi, would face each other in a light welterweight duel for their professional debut.

The event, which will be beamed live on SuperSport across Africa, will hold with full observance of COVID-19 safety protocols.