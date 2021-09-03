GOtv Boxing Night 23: ‘Baby Face will lose again’, Samson brags

Top Beninois boxer, Naimou Aziz Samson, has vowed to inflict a second professional defeat on Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde when they clash at the GOtv Boxing Night 23 on 11 September.

The clash between Samson and Baby Face, World Boxing Federation (WBF) International welterweight champion, is one of the two international duels scheduled for the event, which will be held at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Lagos’ Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Speaking through an interpreter from his base in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, Samson said he is aware that his opponent’s unbeaten run was recently ended in the Ukraine and he is ready to make it back-to-back losses for the Nigerian.

“He lost in the Ukraine and will lose again. That is a promise I’m making. I’m not named Samson for nothing. If you are familiar with the Bible, you will know that Samson was a man of great strength, who fought a lion with his bare hands.

” I’m a boxer of great strength as well as guile, both of which will be used to defeat Baby Face. I’m coming to Nigeria to win and nothing can stop that,” he boasted.

The second international bout will see Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, WBF Intercontinental lightweight champion, take on Ghana’s Charles Amateifo, in a super featherweight challenge bout.

The event will also feature five domestic bouts, the biggest of which is the national welterweight title defence between Taiwo “Joy Boy” Olowu, the champion, and the hugely ambitious Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi.

The event will also be enlivened by the return to action of former national lightweight champion, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai, who is due to face Rilwan “Show Boy” Lawal in a featherweight clash.

Crack light heavyweight boxer, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, will test his reputation against Fatai “Hit Man” Balogun, while Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni will face Michael “Emirate” Godwin in the cruiserweight division.

The duo of Abolade “B. Bee” Balogun and Segun “Adeyemi”, both graduates of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, will realise their professional dream when they make their debuts against each other in a light welterweight challenge duel.

The event, which will be broadcast live on SuperSport across Africa and held with full observance of Covid-19 safety measures.