Ahead of their World Boxing Federation title fights coming up at GOtv Boxing Night 22 on April 2, 2021, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu have arrived the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym to step up preparations.

The two boxers are scheduled to face Tanzanian and Ghanaian opponents, who are expected in the country on March 25 to enable them undergo the mandatory quarantine period for travellers to the country.

Baby Face, the West African Boxing Union welterweight champion, will take on Mkalekwa Salehe Omari of Tanzania for the WBF International welterweight title, while Oladosu will take on Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the WBF Intercontinental super featherweight title.

While training at the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym on Tuesday, the two boxers confirmed their readiness to ensure that they send their opponents back to their native countries in defeat.

“I have been working very hard for this and all I have in mind is nothing but victory. I have been preparing well and now is the time to make my dream come true,” said Oladosu.

The soft-spoken Baby Face also spoke in the same vein.

“The gym is a very good place to tune up for this fight. There are no distractions and we have everything to make us focus. I’m 100 per cent ready and go to go,” he said.

The boxers were also full of appreciation to the management of the gym and most especially to Chief Adewunmi Ogunsanya, who established the gym in memory of his wife.

They stated that winning the two prestigious titles will be a way of justifying the investments made in boxers.

GOtv Boxing Night 22 will feature other top Nigerian boxers like Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan and Taiwo Olowu.