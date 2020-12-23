Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have announced the indefinite postponement of the 22nd edition of the event, which was slated to hold on New Year’s Day.

The show was billed to hold behind closed doors at the Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall of the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos.

It will now hold at a date to be announced later.

The decision to postpone the event was announced in a statement signed by Jenkins Alumona, CEO, Flykite Productions.

According to the statement, the postponement was compelled by a resurgence in the country’s COVID-19 infection figures, which has drawn the Federal Government and Lagos State Government to impose restrictions on events with potential for crowds in excess of 50 persons.

“We consulted widely with various boxing stakeholders as well as our sponsors before reaching the decision to shift the event to a later date. As disappointing as this may be, we are of the view that public safety and well-being are of utmost importance,” said Alumona.