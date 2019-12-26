Organisers of GOtv Boxing Night 20 have assured fans going to the event on Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square of adequate security and effective traffic control.

The event, which has its theme: “Boxing Jams Music”, will have nine fights, the biggest bout being the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight between Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwariemi of Nigeria and Ariel “Chiquito” Baracamonte of Argentina.

It will also feature live musical performances from “Bolanle” crooner, Zlatan; “Up to something” singer, Mayorkun, “Mercy of the Lord” performer, Oritsefemi, TClassic and fuji rave, Sule Alao Malaika

Speaking on the arrangement, Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Promotions, organisers of the event, explained that security is considered as a priority for the success of the event.

He added that necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of the boxers, performing artistes, fans and officials at the event venue.

“The December edition of GOtv Boxing Night is always a special one as we have a tradition of fusing boxing and music together. All previous editions of this special show have been successful and we are working hard to ensure that this year’s own is no different.

“To that effect, adequate security and traffic management arangements in and around the event venue,” Alumona said.

GOtv Boxing Night 20 will also feature three other title fights. They are the West African Boxing Union lightweight title bout between defending champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu of Nigeria, and Ezekiel Anan of Ghana; the WABU welterweight title bout between the reigning champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Ghana’s Sanitor Agbenyo; and a national bantamweight title bout between Sadiq Adeleke and Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi.

Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje will take on Olusegun Moses in a national featherweight challenge, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola will square up against Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan in a national super featherweight contest, reigning national champion, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, will face Olanrewaju Segun in a national light heavyweight fight, while Alaba “Eylbow” Omotola and Bolaji “fight to Finish” Abdullahi will go head-to-head in a national lightweight challenge.

There is also an all-female clash as Cynthia “Omo Bobby” Ogunsemilore will take on Aminat Yekini in a national super featherweight challenge.

The best boxer at the show will win a cash prize of N1million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 20 will be shown live on Africa’s premium sports broadcaster, SuperSport, to viewers in 49 countries.