Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu has declared that he is ready to be the next big thing in Nigerian boxing.

The fast-growing light welterweight fighter and product of GOtv Boxing Next-gen Search, is billed to face Akeem “Sugar Boy” Olaiwola in a national challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 19 on 21 July at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking in an interview during the week, Shogbamu, who has built a fearsome reputation in such a short time, said he aims to dominate the light welterweight division in the country, Africa and the world.

He said: “I came into the sport at a very young age and I have been learning. There is also a wide scope of improvement for me because I am still young. I am being trained by the best coaches available, so I am on the right path.”

GOtv Boxing Night 19, a nine-bout show, will be headlined by feature the international welterweight challenge between reigning West African Boxing Union welterweight champion, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde of Nigeria and Eden Biki of Ghana.

Also lined up is a string of explosive match-ups featuring big-name ring artists. These include national lightweight challenge bouts between reigning African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph and Tope “Berinja” Agboola; as Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu against current West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu.

Former ABU featherweight champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman will go head-to-head with Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje; while Kazeem “The Light” Oliwo will face Tope “TP Rock” Musa.

The light welterweight category also promises a cracking duel between Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla and Isaac “I Star” Chukwudi.

Also on the card are two female bouts, which will see Rodiat Ibrahim take on Rodiat Yusuf, while Adedeji Abiodun swaps punches with Cynthia Ogunsemilore.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be beamed live on Africa’s biggest sport channel, SuperSport, in 47 African countries.