Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, has proclaimed that the lightweight division is currently the most competitive and the best on the Nigerian boxing scene.

Oladosu is due to fight Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu in a national lightweight bout challenge at GOtv Boxing Night 19, holding at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, on Sunday.

The flamboyant boxer explained that the division has the best groomed Nigerian boxers.

“Today, the lightweight category has the best boxers. It has Joe Boy (Oto Joseph), Berinja (Tope Agboola), Hamzat (Mubarak), myself and of course, my next opponent at GOtv Boxing Night, Hameed. These guys might be my rivals, but they are all talented guys.

The former national lightweight champion also expressed his desire to challenge for the African belt and dethrone his compatriot, Joe Boy.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be headlined by by the international welterweight challenge between reigning West African Boxing Union welterweight champion, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde of Nigeria and Eden Biki of Ghana.

The event will also feature prominent professional boxers in the country compete in different weight categories, including Joseph, reigning African Boxing Union lightweight champion; Waidi “Skoro” Usman, a former ABU featherweight champion; and Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje.

Two all-female bouts are also scheduled for the event, as Rodiat Ibrahim will square up against Rodiat Yusuf, while Adedeji Abiodun will take on Cynthia Ogunsemilore.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be beamed live on Africa’s biggest sport channel, SuperSport, in 47 African countries.