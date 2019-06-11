The 19th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 19) will hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, on Sunday, 14 July.

This was announced by FlyKite Promotions, organisers of the event, at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be headlined by the international welterweight challenge duel between Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde of Nigeria and Daniel Lartey of Ghana.

The event will also feature six domestic bouts potentially explosive bouts, one of which will see Tope “Berinja” Agboola face reigning African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph in a national challenge duel. Also in action will be current West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, who takes on Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu.

The event will equally see former ABU featherweight title champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman, return to action when he faces Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje in a national challenge contest. Another featherweight challenge clash will see Kazeem “The Light” Oliwo square up to Tope “TP Rock” Musa.

In the light welterweight division, Akeem “Sugar Boy” Olaiwola will face Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu, while Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla will take on Isaac “I Star” Chukwudi.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be beamed live on Africa’s biggest sport channel, SuperSport, in 47 African countries.