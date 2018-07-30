GOtv Boxing Night 15: Joe Boy retains ABU title as Oyekola wins N1m

The encounter was the headline bout at GOtv Boxing Night 15, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph on Sunday night retained his African Boxing Union lightweight title by defeating Ghana’s Nathaniel Nukpe.

The encounter was the headline bout at GOtv Boxing Night 15, which held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Also on the night, Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, a product of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, won N1 million for emerging the best boxer of the night.

Oyekola, who was voted second best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 13 last December, defeated Prince “Lion” Nwoye in a thrilling lightweight challenge bout.

He was wildly cheered by the capacity crowd.

Another GOtv NextGen Search graduate, Michael “Lion Heart” Godwin, knocked out Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote in a cruiserweight contest.

Ibadan’s cult boxing hero, Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku, knocked out Franc Houanevgbe of the Republic of Benin in a middleweight duel.

Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, ABU light welterweight champion, defeated Kazeem “Iberu” Ariyo in a national challenge contest.

Daniel “Big Shark” Emeka defeated Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun in the light heavyweight division.

The light welterweight duel between Vincent “Dada” Essien and Segun “Show Boy” Olalehin was declared a no-contest.

Among dignitaries at the event were the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111; Wale Oke, Oyo State Sports Commissioner, who represented Governor Abiola Ajimobi; and Toye Arulogun, Oyo State Information Commissioner.