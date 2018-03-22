GOtv Boxing Night 14: Lion Nwoye vows to end Joe Boy’s unbeaten record

Nwoye, a fast-punching boxer, said Joe Boy has enjoyed an unbeaten run because he is yet to come up against him since they both turned professional.

Prince “Lion” Nwoye, the fast-rising lightweight boxer, has vowed to end the unbeaten run of Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, reigning African Boxing Union and Commonwealth Africa lightweight champion, when they meet at the GOtv Boxing Night 14 slated to hold on April 14 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

As amateurs, he said, he used to beat Joe Boy, a trick he has vowed to repeat at GOtv Boxing Night 14.

He bragged: “I will show him that I am a policeman. I was beating him while we were in the amateur ranks and I will beat him again.

“After beating him, I will handcuff him, so he would know that I am a policeman.”

Responding to his opponent’s taunting, Joe Boy said he will make Nwoye understand that the boxing ring is not an extension of the police station.

He dismissed Lion’s claim as an impotent threat, saying being the African and Commonwealth Africa lightweight champion shows that he is many tiers above Nwoye.

He said: “For saying he used to me during amateur trials, I will beat him so much that the Police Force will have no option than dismiss him for the shame he will bring on the institution. I do not want to waste my time talking about an insignificant boxer, who will not last the distance.”

GOtv Boxing Night 14 will feature a total of seven fights, including the African Boxing Union featherweight title bout between Nigeria’s Waidi “Skoro” Usman and Michael Nyawade of Kenya as well as the West African Boxing Union welterweight title bout between Djossou “Agoy” Basile of the Republic of Benin and Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Oladosu.

A national lightweight boxing title bout is also scheduled. It will feature the flamboyant Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu against Kazeem “Ijoba” Badmus.

The event will be broadcast live on SuperSport in 47 African countries.