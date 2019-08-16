Vice Chairman, Kwara State Boxing Referees and Judges Association, Afolabi Olatoke, has expressed delight at the choice of Ilorin as host city for GOtv Boxing NextGen 5, a programme that aims to discover talented young boxers on the verge of joining the professional ranks.

The two-day programme holds at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin, on 29 and 30 August.

Speaking in a phone interview, Olatoke, who retired as Kwara State Chief Boxing Coach, said the choice of Ilorin as the host city will give young boxers in Kwara and neighbouring states the opportunity to be fast-tracked into the professional cadre.

He said: “I can tell you that young boxers here can’t wait for the programme to commence. Many of them are participating in the friendly boxing tournament among Ondo, Kwara, Osun and Oyo states currently going on here and have expressed interest in being part of GOtv Boxing NextGen 5. The programme has raised their hopes that they can find the platform to express their abilities. Many of them are familiar with GOtv Boxing Night, which they watch on television and are aspiring to become stars like those they have seen on television.”

The programme is open to boxers aged between 18 and 25, who will take part in sparring sessions conducted by prominent boxing coaches. The coaches will select those adjudged ready to move into the professional cadre, while the sponsors will pay for their professional licenses and free medical examination.

Registration forms for the programme are available free of charge at the Kwara State Boxing Association Office and Referees and Judges Association Office, both in Ilorin; Akure Township Stadium Complex, Akure; Alake Sports Centre, Abeokuta; Oyo State Boxing Association Office, Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan; Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Surulere, Lagos and the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control Secretariat, National Stadium in Lagos.