The Patron, Nigerian Boxing Board of Control, Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN), on Tuesday said he was delighted to back the Lagos State Inter-Club Boxing Challenge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that event, which began on August 19, will end August 22 at the Mobolaji Sports Complex, Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos.

The maiden boxing championships will feature no fewer than 150 senior male and female boxers across weight categories drawn from boxing clubs in Lagos.

Organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission in conjunction with the Lagos State Boxing Association, the tournament aims to discover talented boxers.

Ogunsanya, who is the Chairman of Gotv Boxing Night, said boxers would use the opportunity to prepare ahead of the 20th National Sports Festival scheduled to hold in Edo State in April 2020.

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, explained that Ogunsanya’s decision to sponsor the tournament was in recognition of the contributions of amateur boxing to the development of the sport.

It said: “It is also important to the growth of professional boxing in Nigeria.”

The Chairman, Lagos State Boxing Association, Akinsoji Ambode, contributing said that in addition to discovering boxers that would represent the state at the National Sports Festival, it would also give opportunity to boxers in all corners of the state.

Ambode added that participation was open to all young boxers attached to clubs affiliated to the Lagos State Boxing Association.

Trophies will be awarded to best boxers in the male and female categories at the end of the tournament.