GOtv Ambassador: Whitemoney expresses gratitude to MultiChoice

The winner of reality television show, Big Brother Naija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye, Hazel Onouduenyi, popularly called Whitemoney, has expressed gratitude to MultiChoice Nigeria for signing him as GOtv Ambassador.

Multichoice Nigeria recently unveiled Whitemoney as its brand ambassador for GOtv Nigeria at its office in Lagos.

According to John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, the choice of Onouduenyi as the brand ambassador was in recognition of his tenacity and drive, which endeared him to many.

Whitemoney, who said he was overwhelmed with such honour and recognition, took to his Instagram page: @whitemoney, on Sunday to express how he felt.

According to him, it is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent as an entertainer by owning shows on the platform.

He wrote: “I am highly pleased to join @gotvng family as their latest ambassador.

“I feel so honored to be part of this leading Pay Tv entertainment brand.

“More so, as an entertainer, I also have the opportunity to own my show on this platform and I couldn’t be happier to associate with a pure quality entertainment brand.

“Looking forward to the exciting journey with my new family.”

Whitemoney emerged the winner of this year’s Season 6 edition of the reality show after scoring the highest votes.

He defeated the last set of fellow housemates on the final day: Cross, Pere, Angel, Liquorose and Emmanuel, to claim the grand prize.

Twenty-six housemates had initially participated in the show.