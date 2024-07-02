Gospel singer Peterson Okopi engages lover + Photo

Nigerian gospel singer, Peterson Okopi, has announced his engagement to his lover, Prudent Gabriel.

The popular Nigerian gospel singer made the engagement public with a series of posts on his Instagram page.

In one of the posts accompanied with photographs, Okopi wrote: “Will you marry me?”

He followed it up with more posts: “IN THE BEGINNING….

“Happy new month family.”

Reacting to the posts by Okopi, Gabriel said: “When God said WAIT, I didn’t understand until you showed up.”