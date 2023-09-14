Gospel Singer Buchi speaks after report of his death

Popular Gospel Singer, Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi, has urged the public to disregard the reports making the rounds on the social media that he has passed on.

The renowned singer refuted the rumour in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to Buchi: “There is no truth in this as I am sound in spirit, soul and body.

“It is unfortunate that desperation has driven many to all manner of mischief.

“Thank you all for your care and concern.”

NAN reports that the purported death of the award winning gospel minister went viral on Wednesday on social media.

Buchi is a renowned Nigerian song writer, author, poet, spoken word and reggae gospel artist loved by millions around the world.