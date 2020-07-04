Nosir Iyamu, the Founder of Spade Gospel Entertainment Record, on Saturday described his new song, titled: “Jeff,” as a musical satire that sought to create awareness about child abuse and societal ills.

Iyamu made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview in Lagos.

He said the high rate of child abuse in our society was worrisome.

He said: “It brought about the inspiration behind my new song ‘Jeff’.

“It is actually meant to create more awarenesses and to speak against it.

“The world right now is going through harsh social and economic conditions and I just wanted to create a song that is fun and should also speak to people the ills of the society, which is child abuse.

“Songs are medium which are used to pass messages across to people when being played and that is what the lyrics of my new song ‘Jeff’ is trying to do.

“It is to bring this menace of child abuse to the populace, when they listen to my lyrics.”

According to Iyamu, the new song is a musical satire that seeks to a certain extent bring a hilarious story about ‘Jeff’ the “Baby Man”, a fictitious character and somehow a grown man in a toddler’s body.

He said that “Jeff” was physically attractive and quite knowledgeable, which had made him attractive to women, but do not seem to notice that he was not a toddler but a grown man.

He described “Jeff” as one of the songs from his forthcoming hip hop album, titled: “My Episode.”

NAN reports that Iyamu worked with the Producer, Jujubeatz and MauriceStar, who mixed and mastered the song.

