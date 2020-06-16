Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, popularly called GOS, has described late Senator Adebayo Oshinowo, aka Pepper, as a charming politician with a peerless approach to the game of politics.

Reacting to the news of the sudden death of the 64-year-old member of the Senate, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, GOS, himself a former Senator, said the death of the politician has left a vacuum in the country’s political sphere and Lagos politics in particular ‘”as we cannot have another Pepper, whose approach to politics was evidently unique”.

Solomon said Pepper was such a peculiar politician with a unique style and his politics devoid of hatred and unnecessary sentiment.

This, he said, was the more reason the departed was able to hold elective political offices for as long as democracy thrived in the country till his unfortunate demise.

Describing the four-term membership of the Lagos State House of Assembly as exceptionally loved by his constituents, GOS said: “No doubt, it will take a great deal to recover from this loss of a rare and calculative politician.”

He thus prayed that God gives everyone that is hurt by the loss of the departed the fortitude to bear same, concluding that his efforts at strengthening democracy both at the local and national levels shall not go in vain.